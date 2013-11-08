HERZOGENAURACH, Germany Nov 8 The new chief
executive of Puma warned it would take some time to
turn around the sporting goods maker as it cut its profit
outlook for the year and reported a 20 percent fall in operating
profit.
"I am therefore convinced that - although it will take some
time - we will turn this business around and make 'the cat'
shine again," CEO Bjoern Gulden said on Friday, referring to the
group's nickname.
Puma said operating earnings before special items came in at
80 million euros ($107 million) for the third quarter, against
the average in a Reuters poll for 81.6 million euros.
The group earlier said in a separate statement 2013 net
earnings would now be significantly below the 70 million euros
it reported for 2012 due to costs for closing a development
centre in Vietnam and moving product staff from London to its
headquarters in the southern German town of Herzogenaurach.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)