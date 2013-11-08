HERZOGENAURAUCH, Germany Nov 8 Puma's
2015 targets are no longer relevant now that a new management
team has taken over and is working to halt a decline in sales
and profits, the group's chief financial officer said on Friday.
"The targets that were set out in that plan have to be
reviewed. To set out a new plan with new targets, I'm not
convinced this would make a lot of sense," Michael Laemmermann
told journalists after the group reported third quarter results.
The group had in 2010 set out a goal to increase sales to 4
billion euros ($5.4 billion) by 2015.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
