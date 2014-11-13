(Adds details)
Nov 13 Puma Biotechnology Inc said its
cancer drug failed as a primary treatment for breast cancer
patients in a mid-stage study, sending its shares down 14
percent in extended trading.
The company said the drug, neratinib, did not significantly
improve disease-free survival when given in combination with
chemotherapy agent paclitaxel as a primary treatment.
Neratinib, Puma's only drug, was being compared with
approved cancer drug trastuzumab.
The company is testing the drug in eight other studies as a
treatment for various forms of cancer.
In July, the drug was found effective in improving
disease-free survival of breast-cancer patients after primary
treatment.
Puma bought the rights to develop neratinib from Pfizer Inc
in various forms of cancer in 2011.
Investors and bankers view Puma as one of the likely
takeover targets as federal actions against tax inversion deals
are expected to push big pharmaceutical companies to buy small
companies with promising compounds.
Puma Biotech's founder and Chief Executive Alan Auerbach had
also founded cancer drug developer Cougar Biotech which was sold
to Johnson & Johnson for about 1 billion in 2009. (reut.rs/1yDpDGn)
Puma's shares, which closed at $239.49 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday, plunged to $206.02 in extended trading,
before bouncing back to $225.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)