BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
FRANKFURT Dec 5 Puma SE
* Says Chief Commercial Officer Stefano Caroti to leave company at his own request for family reasons
* Says responsibilities of chief commercial officer are being taken over by Chief Executive Officer Bjørn Gulden, effective Jan. 1, 2015. Further company coverage:
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016