WELLINGTON, June 24 New Zealand Pumpkin Patch
Ltd on Tuesday confirmed its full-year profit outlook
after the struggling children's clothing maker pledged to revamp
its business strategy to cut debt and improve its infrastructure
and distribution systems.
The company said that trading conditions in Australia, one
of its biggest markets, continue to be challenging, leading to
lower-than-expected sales and increased margin pressure.
But it added that it was likely to meet its earlier guidance
of NZ$1 million-NZ$3 million ($866,100 -$2.60 million) in net
profit after tax for the year ending July.
Shares in the company were little changed at NZ$0.44 per
share, near a life-time low plumbed earlier in the month.
($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matt Driskill)