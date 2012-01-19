* Deloitte named administrator to UK arm of Pumpkin Patch

* Pumpkin Patch Ltd has 36 stores, employing 400 staff

* International, online businesses unaffected

LONDON, Jan 19 The British arm of children's clothing retailer Pumpkin Patch has appointed administrators, the latest in a string of store groups to run into trouble as cash-strapped shoppers cut back spending.

Business advisory firm Deloitte said on Thursday it had been appointed to oversee the administration, a form of protection from creditors.

It has closed five stores, making 60 staff redundant, but hopes to continue trading others while strategic options are explored.

Pumpkin Patch Ltd, based in Reading, southern England, has 36 UK stores, employing about 400 staff.

The group's international operations, headquartered in New Zealand, as well as its online business, are not affected, Deloitte said.

For a FACTBOX on Britain's growing list of retail casualties please click on: