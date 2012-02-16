LONDON Feb 16 Britain's financial watchdog has fined former Merrill Lynch managing director Andrew Osborne 350,000 pounds ($549,300) for market abuse relating to a 375 million pound fundraising conducted by pubs group Punch Taverns in June 2009.

The fine is the latest in a series of sanctions carried out by the Financial Services Authority in relation to the deal, which has also resulted in fines for American hedge fund manager David Einhorn and his firm Greenlight Capital.

The FSA said on Thursday that Osborne was guilty of "improperly disclosing inside information" ahead of Punch Taverns' June 2009 capital-raising exercise.