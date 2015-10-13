FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS Oct 13 Belgian car parts group Punch Powertrain is being put up for sale by its private equity owners in a potential roughly 400 million euro ($455 million) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.

Investment bank Rothschild has been mandated to find a buyer for the group and may launch an auction as early as 2016, the people added.

Punch Powertrain has annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 50-60 million euros and may be valued at a multiple of 7-8 times that or 350-480 million euros, they said.

"A lot will depend on the timing of the deal. Punch is currently introducing new products, which still need substantial capex (capital expenditure). But within the next three years, they could see EBITDA get close to 100 million euros," one of the people said.

Rothschild, LRM, and Capricorn and New Horizon were not immediately available for comment.

Punch Powertrain makes so-called Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVTs), which are common in Asia, and Punch will therefore be shopped to Chinese car makers and suppliers seeking access to technology, the people said.

Separately peers like Aisin, Jtek and BorgWarner may be approached over the asset but are seen as less likely buyers, they added.

Founded as a subsidiary of Dutch automobile manufacturer DAF in 1972, Punch Powertrain counts Malaysian car maker Proton as well as several Chinese producers such as Geely and Great Wall among its customers.

In 2013, Asian buyout group New Horizon Capital took a stake of roughly 30 percent in Punch with a view to helping the company expand in Asia. New Horizon is likely to be comfortable with either selling its stake or remaining invested, one person familiar with the matter said.

The rest of Punch Powertrain is held by buyout groups LRM, GIMV and Capricorn.

GIMV said that an advisor has been hired to "explore strategic options" without commenting any further.

($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Maria Sheahan)