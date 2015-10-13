FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS Oct 13 Belgian car parts
group Punch Powertrain is being put up for sale by its private
equity owners in a potential roughly 400 million euro ($455
million) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.
Investment bank Rothschild has been mandated to
find a buyer for the group and may launch an auction as early as
2016, the people added.
Punch Powertrain has annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 50-60 million euros
and may be valued at a multiple of 7-8 times that or 350-480
million euros, they said.
"A lot will depend on the timing of the deal. Punch is
currently introducing new products, which still need substantial
capex (capital expenditure). But within the next three years,
they could see EBITDA get close to 100 million euros," one of
the people said.
Rothschild, LRM, and Capricorn and New Horizon were not
immediately available for comment.
Punch Powertrain makes so-called Continuously Variable
Transmissions (CVTs), which are common in Asia, and Punch will
therefore be shopped to Chinese car makers and suppliers seeking
access to technology, the people said.
Separately peers like Aisin, Jtek and
BorgWarner may be approached over the asset but are seen
as less likely buyers, they added.
Founded as a subsidiary of Dutch automobile manufacturer DAF
in 1972, Punch Powertrain counts Malaysian car maker Proton as
well as several Chinese producers such as Geely and
Great Wall among its customers.
In 2013, Asian buyout group New Horizon Capital took a stake
of roughly 30 percent in Punch with a view to helping the
company expand in Asia. New Horizon is likely to be comfortable
with either selling its stake or remaining invested, one person
familiar with the matter said.
The rest of Punch Powertrain is held by buyout groups LRM,
GIMV and Capricorn.
GIMV said that an advisor has been hired to "explore
strategic options" without commenting any further.
