* Sales process to start in 2016, will target Asian buyers
* Punch Powertrain may post 2016 EBITDA of 110 mln euros
* Seller hopes for valuation of 10 times core earnings
* Buyers expect multiple of 7-8 times
By Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 13 Belgian car parts group
Punch Powertrain is being put up for sale by its private equity
owners as part of plans to expand in Asian markets, three people
familiar with the matter said.
Rothschild has been hired to find a buyer for the
group and the investment bank is expected to launch an auction
in early 2016, the people said.
Rothschild declined to comment.
One person familiar with the deal said Punch Powertrain's
owners hoped to sell the business at a multiple of up to 10
times estimated 2016 core earnings of 110 million euros, or more
than 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), based on expectations the
company would have 2015 earnings of 65-70 million euros.
Other people familiar with the situation said prospective
buyers were more likely to offer a price equating to 7-8 times
core annual earnings, which they said have been around 50-60
million euros up to now.
In July, Canadian car parts maker Magna agreed to
buy German peer Getrag at a valuation of 8.8 times expected
earnings.
"A lot will depend on the timing of the deal," one of the
sources said, adding an emissions scandal at German carmaker
Volkswagen and Chinese market wobbles had depressed
valuations of car companies.
Punch is currently ramping up a new plant in Nanjing in
China, which will substantially increase production capacity and
help to drive sales and profit, another source said.
Punch Powertrain makes so-called continuously variable
transmissions (CVTs), which are common in Asia, and Punch will
be offered to Chinese car makers and suppliers seeking access to
technology, the people said.
Other companies in the same field, such as Aisin,
Jtek and BorgWarner, might also be approached
but are considered as less likely buyers, they said.
Founded as a subsidiary of Dutch automobile manufacturer DAF
in 1972, Punch Powertrain counts Malaysian car maker Proton as
well as several Chinese producers such as Geely and
Great Wall among its customers.
In 2013, Asian buyout group New Horizon Capital took a stake
of roughly 30 percent in Punch with a view to helping the
company expand in Asia. New Horizon is likely to be comfortable
with either selling its stake or remaining invested, one person
familiar with the matter said.
The rest of Punch Powertrain is held by buyout groups LRM,
GIMV and Capricorn.
GIMV said that an advisor has been hired to "explore
strategic options" without commenting any further, while LRM,
and Capricorn and New Horizon were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.8791 euros)
(additional reporting Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and Jane Merriman)