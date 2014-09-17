BRIEF-Ningbo Tech Bank to change name to Tech-bank Food
April 25Ningbo Tech Bank Co Ltd : * Says it will change name to Tech-bank Food Co.,Ltd. Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mMM9FX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 17 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Shareholder approval of restructuring proposals
* Meetings of noteholders in Punch A and Punch B securitisations to approve restructuring proposals are also taking place today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.25 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment