LONDON Jan 27 Punch Taverns' creditors
urged the British pub company on Monday to reopen negotiations
over a restructuring of its debt, saying they would not support
an earlier proposal to avoid a default.
The company announced it was embarking on a debt reduction
plan earlier this month, after being hit hard by Britain's
economic downturn, and is trying to reduce 2.3 billion pounds
($3.80 billion) of debt.
Punch's debt structure is complex, with debt split into two
securitised vehicles, Punch A and Punch B, and bondholders
rejected the proposal put forward early last year stating it was
too generous to shareholders and junior creditors.
The pub firm then put forward on Jan. 15 a revised proposal
of a debt extension and a reduction in the amount that will be
repaid to creditors.
But sources close to the bondholders said the creditors had
found issues with the commercial terms, the structure of the new
notes and the documentation.
Creditors ABI Senior Noteholder Committee, Angelo Gordon,
Oaktree Capital Management and Warwick Capital Partners said on
Monday they were unable to support the revised proposals, and
would vote against them at any meetings of the issuer companies.
"The creditors believe Punch should reopen negotiations ...
(and) remain willing to work in good faith to agree a consensual
restructuring for both Punch A and Punch B," they said in a
statement.
"(We) continue to believe this to be in the best interests
of all stakeholders," they added.
The creditors said they had various blocking stakes in a
number of classes of Punch A and B notes.
Punch said it had acknowledged the statement from its
creditors and would be available for discussions on the
restructuring proposals.
Bondholders will vote on the restructuring on Feb. 14.
Shares in Punch were down 1.0 percent at 15.00 pence at 1141
GMT.