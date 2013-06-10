LONDON, June 10 British pub company Punch Taverns has proposed a new restructuring plan to reduce its debt and said trading picked-up in its third quarter.

Like many pub firms, Punch was hit hard by the country's double-dip recession and is trying to reduce over 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of debt built up before the downturn.

Punch's debt structure is complex, with debt split into two securitised vehicles, Punch A and Punch B.

Bondholders had rejected a proposal put forward in February.

The firm said on Monday its new proposal to stakeholders would target a reduction in contractual debt service payments of over 600 million pounds over five years.

The new proposal would cut cash interest payments to about 32 million pounds per year, and would reduce the group's leverage to about 1.8 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2018.

It would also mean senior noteholders in both the Punch A and Punch B securitisations benefiting from the accelerated prepayment of debt, targeted at about 500 million pounds over five years.

There would also be a cash-out option for senior noteholders for those who do not wish to retain their stake.

Punch said the proposal would create a sustainable debt structure, with the next planned refinancing not until 2029.

"The board expects that, given the changes made since Feb 7, the revised restructuring proposals will be supported by a broader group of stakeholders," the firm said.

Punch also said it was on track to meet full-year profit expectations and was seeing improving like-for-like trends in net income.

It said like-for-like net income in its core estate was down 0.7 percent in the 12 weeks to May 25.

Shares in Punch, up 55 percent over the last year, rose nearly 4 percent on Monday to 13.25 pence, valuing the equity at about 88 million pounds.