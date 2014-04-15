April 15 Punch Taverns Plc

* Half year pretax profit 50 million stg

* H1 profit before tax of £50 million (2013: £26 million; no profits attributable to bond purchases)

* Says extensive engagement with a wide group of stakeholders is continuing and board remains of view that a consensual restructuring is in best interests of all stakeholders

* Executive chairman - on track to deliver our full year profit expectations