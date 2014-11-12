Nov 12 Punch Taverns Plc
* FY revenue fell 2 percent to 448 million stg
* FY profit before tax of £69 million
* Capital restructuring successfully completed on 8 october
2014 delivering a £0.6 billion reduction in total net debt
* Have commenced search for a new chief executive officer
(CEO) and hope to be in a position to announce appointment in
early 2015
* Are in a strong position to deliver underlying EBITDA for
full year of between £193 million and £200 million
