BRIEF-MHP S.A. announces invitation to purchase notes for cash
* MHP S.A. announces invitation to purchase notes for cash
May 27 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Restructuring of securitisations is required in order to avoid a default in both Punch A and Punch B securitisations, which would be likely to have a material negative impact for all stakeholders
* There can be no certainty that proposals will proceed
* Junior notes in Punch A and Punch B would be exchanged for a combination of not only cash and new junior notes, but also ordinary shares in company in a debt-for-equity swap
* Proposals would result in a reduction in total net debt (including mark-to-market on interest rate swaps) of 0.6 billion pounds
SHANGHAI, April 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will start testing hydrogen fuel-cell cars in China from October, part of an effort to determine the feasibility of selling its Mirai hydrogen electric passenger car in the market.