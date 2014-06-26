REFILE-Japan Inc braces for labour reform, plans to boost productivity -Reuters poll
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
June 26 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Punch Taverns Plc IMS & restructuring update
* On track to meet full-year profit expectations
* Disposal programme remains on track to deliver at least 100 million pounds of net proceeds for full year
* Stakeholders in Punch A and Punch B securitisations have continued to discuss details of restructuring proposals
* Proposals have now been expanded into detailed term sheets which set out broadly similar terms to those published on 27 May 2014
* Junior notes would be exchanged for a combination of new junior notes, cash and ordinary shares in company in a debt-for-equity swap
* Proposals would result in a reduction in total net debt (including mark-to-market on interest rate swaps) of 0.6 billion pounds
* Proposals have also been given further consideration by company
* Gross securitisation debt of 1,564 million stg would have an initial effective interest rate of about 7.9 percent including PIK interest (about 7.1 pct cash pay interest)
* A group of junior creditors would subscribe for ordinary shares in company at a significant discount to current market price to raise additional funds to be applied to repay junior notes in Punch A securitisation at a discount to par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
SAO PAULO, April 20 Two executives at Brazilian poultry firm BRF SA were among 60 people charged on Thursday with taking part in a scheme to bribe health officials, in a scandal that briefly closed global markets to Brazilian meat, according to a statement from prosecutors.