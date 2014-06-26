June 26 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Punch Taverns Plc IMS & restructuring update

* On track to meet full-year profit expectations

* Disposal programme remains on track to deliver at least 100 million pounds of net proceeds for full year

* Stakeholders in Punch A and Punch B securitisations have continued to discuss details of restructuring proposals

* Proposals have now been expanded into detailed term sheets which set out broadly similar terms to those published on 27 May 2014

* Junior notes would be exchanged for a combination of new junior notes, cash and ordinary shares in company in a debt-for-equity swap

* Proposals would result in a reduction in total net debt (including mark-to-market on interest rate swaps) of 0.6 billion pounds

* Proposals have also been given further consideration by company

* Gross securitisation debt of 1,564 million stg would have an initial effective interest rate of about 7.9 percent including PIK interest (about 7.1 pct cash pay interest)

* A group of junior creditors would subscribe for ordinary shares in company at a significant discount to current market price to raise additional funds to be applied to repay junior notes in Punch A securitisation at a discount to par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: