BRIEF-Beih-Property's Q1 contract sales up 369.8 pct y/y
* Says Q1 contract sales up 369.8 percent y/y at 296 million yuan ($43.00 million)
Oct 2 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Lloyds Bank Plc (a liquidity facility provider to punch a securitisation) has now received credit committee approval
* Completion of restructuring is expected to become effective on 8 october 2014
* Completion of restructuring remains subject to consent of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
* Lloyds Bank also consented to restructuring proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets subscription and offer price at 21.70 euros ($23.10) per share for the new shares