Nov 19 Punch Taverns Plc

* Notes that amendment to bill is contrary to government's proposals for statutory regulation of pub sector

* Amendment would lead to creation of an unworkable two tier economic market and would be contrary to existing legal contracts and property rights

* Amendment runs contrary to OFT's on a super-complaint from Camra in 2010

* Considering potential impact of amended bill on Punch, including implications for our substantial pub investment program and our disposal plans