BRIEF-Ford reports U.S. sales of 241,126 vehicles in May, up 2.2 pct
* Ford Motor Co reports U.S. Sales of 241,126 vehicles in May 2017, up 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Punch Taverns PLC : * Sufficient progress has now been made to enable the board to identify a
restructuring solution * Already have the support of a significant group of stakeholders. * £463 million reduction in contractual debt service payments over the next
five years
* Nissan Group of North America - total U.S. sales for May 2017 of 137,471 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year Further company coverage: