BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
LONDON, March 12 Punch Taverns PLC : * Q2 profit performance in line with management expectations despite January trading being adversely impacted by weather * Core estate at 94% let, up from 91% at March 2012 * The disposal programme is slightly ahead of our target to realise £105M of
net proceeds this year * On track to meet our full year profit expectations. * Believe a consensual capital restructuring can be launched in the first half
of 2013
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
* Feng Chen has been appointed as an executive director as well as chief operating officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)