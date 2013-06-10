Investors turn wary on Taiwan stocks on Trump, trade, Apple risks
* Imagination Technology crash may be warning for Apple suppliers
LONDON, June 10 Punch Taverns PLC : * On track to meet full year profit expectations * Improving like-for-like trends in net income * Core estate like-for-like net income down 0.7% in the third quarter (-3.3% 40
weeks to 25 May 2013) * Is announcing revised restructuring proposals * Targeting a reduction in contractual debt service payments of over £600
million (over five years) * Reduced cash interest payments of £32 mln/year and deleveraging equivalent to
c.1.8x EBITDA by 2018 * Accelerated repayment of senior noteholders ahead of other stakeholders
* Imagination Technology crash may be warning for Apple suppliers
April 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China oil and gas - intends to use proceeds of proposed notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes and for general corporate purpose