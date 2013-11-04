BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
Nov 4 Punch Taverns PLC : * Will announce a revised restructuring proposal during the first week of
December 2013 * Trading performance in the first 8 weeks of the current full year in line with management's expectations * Continuing to work with stakeholders towards a restructuring proposal that
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.