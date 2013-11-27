BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Punch Taverns PLC : * Q1 like-for-like net income in the core estate up 1.4 pct * Expectations remain unchanged * Core estate to return to full year like-for-like net income growth of up to
1 pct for the current financial year * To announce restructuring proposal in December 2013 with formal launch of
implementation shortly thereafter * Profits are in line with our expectations and we have reiterated our guidance
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: