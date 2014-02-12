BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* Punch Taverns - has decided to withdraw the resolutions which were to be put to the noteholder meetings on Feb 14
* In order to facilitate a period of further engagement with stakeholders.
* Board remains of view that a consensual restructuring can be agreed ahead of the next covenant reporting date 15 apr Source text for Eikon:
* March placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * April 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in March up 10.0 pct vs year ago * Report called mildly bearish for CME live cattle futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. cattle ranchers in March placed 11.0 percent more cattle into feedlots than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, which topped analysts' forecast and notched a record high for the month. In