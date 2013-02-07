LONDON Feb 7 Punch Taverns said on Thursday it had identified a number of restructuring solutions for its debt, which it said already had the support of a significant group of shareholders.

Like many British pub companies, Punch was hit hard by the country's double-dip recession and is trying to reduce 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) of debt built up before the economic downturn.

It said in October that its debt was unsustainable and had entered talks with major shareholders and other stakeholders to restructure its debt.

The company's debt structure is complex, with debt split into two securitised vehicles, Punch A and Punch B.

It said it would utilise its cash resources to cancel certain tranches of Punch B debt at a material discount to par and would amend financial covenants in the Punch A vehicle with a view to future deleveraging.

These measures would immediately cut Punch B's debt by 229 million pounds, and would reduce the company's contractual debt service payments by 463 million pounds over the next five years, Punch Taverns said.

The proposals had the support of five financial institutions, including Glenview Capital and Alchemy, who together manage funds that hold over 50 percent of Punch Tavern's shares, the company said.

"The Board is mindful that support is also required from a large number of other stakeholders and the Board is keen to engage with all stakeholders and commence implementation of the restructuring proposals without delay," executive chairman Stephen Billingham said.