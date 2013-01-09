UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
Jan 9 Punch Taverns Plc has put 65 pubs on the market for sale as part of its longer-term non-core estate disposal programme, a company spokesman said.
The sale, which will be carried out by property agent Christie+Co, is part of its target to sell about 400 non-core pubs this fiscal year ending August 2013.
Like many British pub companies, Punch was hit hard by the country's double-dip recession and is trying to cut 2.1 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) of debt built up before the economic downturn.
Punch Taverns' shares were trading down more than four percent at 10.93 pence at 0958 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have risen 15 percent in the past year.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.