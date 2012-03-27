Pune-based RainingClouds Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised seed funding of Rs 1 crore from One97 Communications, which has acquired 26 per cent stake in the company. As part of the deal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of One97 Communications will join the board. The company also has Alok Kejriwal of Games2Win as an advisor.

Aniket Awati, one of the co-founders of RainingClouds, spoke exclusively to Techcircle.in about the funding and the company's future plans.

RainingClouds' flagship product is AppSurfer (previously known as DroidCloud), a platform enabling android access across multiple devices like non-android phones and PCs. A developer can publish his android app on AppSurfer and in turn, it creates a product page for the app and also an embeddable widget which the developer can integrate with the product page. People can use the app online for a maximum of 10 minutes and if they like it, they can download the same. Currently in beta mode, AppSurfer aims to change the way Android apps are accessed and provide a mass platform for the benefit of the developers, so that the visibility of their apps will increase manifold.

The money raised would be used to fine-tune the product further and make it accessible across all platforms like mobile phones, laptops, etc., informed Awati.

"We are yet to choose a business model but with this funding, we will be trying out different models and see which one fits our requirements. The capital will be also used for hiring and business development," said Awati. Besides him, the company has three other co-founders - Ratnadeep Deshmane, Amit Yadav and Akshay Deo, all of whom are engineering graduates.

