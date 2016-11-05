MUMBAI Indian state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported on Saturday an 11.5 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, while its bad-loan ratio improved slightly from the previous quarter.

Net profit was 5.49 billion rupees ($82.2 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 6.21 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 4.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 13.63 percent as of end-September, from 13.75 percent at end-June.

($1 = 66.7855 Indian rupees)

