BRIEF-Force Motors April domestic SCV and LCV sales of 1,048 units
* April exports of 153 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 8 Punjab National Bank, India's fifth-biggest lender by assets, said quarterly net profit fell 62 percent as provisions for bad loans were sharply higher.
The New Delhi-based bank said standalone net profit plunged to 3.07 billion rupees ($48 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, from 8.06 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 8.36 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.55 percent from 5.97 percent in the previous quarter and 5.25 percent a year earlier. Provisions, including for bad loans, surged 79 percent to 38.34 billion rupees from a year earlier.
Shares in Punjab National Bank fell more than 6 percent after the results. ($1 = 63.9900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* April exports of 153 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 4 With roughly half of Europe's major companies having reported first-quarter results, more than 80 percent of the firms that have reported are posting revenues ahead of analysts expectations, underscoring the recovery in demand that is fueling the turnaround in corporate fortunes.