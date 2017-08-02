UPDATE 1-India's Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises 12 pct, below estimates

* CEO says focusing on loan recovery, growing loans

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank, India's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday on the back of lower provisions for bad loans, but the gains were smaller than expected.

The state-run bank's net profit rose to 3.43 billion rupees ($53.7 million) for the three months to June 30, from 3.06 billion rupees a year earlier, but lagged analysts' expectations of 4.04 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.66 percent at end-June from 12.53 percent at March end, but fell marginally from 13.75 percent a year earlier.

Provisions for non-performing assets fell nearly 19 percent to 25.60 billion rupees in the June quarter from a year earlier, the bank said.

The New Delhi-based lender is focusing on loan recoveries and growing retail and corporate loans, Chief Executive Sunil Mehta said in televised comments after the results.

The bank, which has outstanding loan exposure of about 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) to nine of the 12 borrowers being taken to bankruptcy court after a central bank order, will need to make additional provisioning of about 10 billion rupees for those accounts, Mehta said.

Shares in Punjab National Bank were trading up 1 percent by 0828 GMT in Mumbai market that was 0.2 percent down. The stock rose as much as 3 percent after the results. ($1 = 63.8400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru and Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)