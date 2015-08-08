Aug 8 Three months ended June 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. In million rupees unless stated otherwise) Net profit (loss) 431.6 VS 214.3 Interest Earned 22,447.4 VS 21,384.5 Gross NPA % 5.17 VS 5.22 NOTE: Punjab and Sind Bank is a smaller state-run lender. Results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1UvcBXo (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)