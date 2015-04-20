HONG KONG, April 20 PT Puradelta Lestari, the
Indonesian industrial property unit of Singapore-listed Sinarmas
Land Ltd, plans to raise up to $200 million in an
initial public offering in Jakarta, according to a term sheet
for the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.
The developer of industrial parks will offer up to 10.8
billion new shares, with 60 percent of the funds from the IPO
going to investments in infrastructure and 30 percent to buy new
land, the terms showed.
Macquarie, Sinarmas Sekuritas and CLSA will act as domestic
lead managers for the IPO. Citigroup, Macquarie, Nomura and CLSA
also working as joint bookrunners for the international portion
of the deal.
The company is slated to set a price range for the IPO on
May 4, with a roadshow slated to start the following day.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)