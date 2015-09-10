BRIEF-Lightpath Technologies says Q3 revenue $8.5 million
* Lightpath Technologies Inc - revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 106% to $8.5 million, as compared to $4.1 million for q3 of fiscal 2016
Sept 10 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against approving Purdue Pharma's experimental fast-acting oxycodone painkiller.
The panel voted 23 to 1 against the approval.
The recommendation was in-line with comments from the health regulator's staff who expressed concerns over likely errors in administering the drug to be called Avridi. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Lightpath Technologies Inc - revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 106% to $8.5 million, as compared to $4.1 million for q3 of fiscal 2016
* Issuer Direct Corp - qtrly revenue was $2.9 million up from $2.8 million in Q4 2016; gaap earnings per diluted share was $0.11 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qxfEZ7) Further company coverage: