Sept 10 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against approving Purdue Pharma's experimental fast-acting oxycodone painkiller.

The panel voted 23 to 1 against the approval.

The recommendation was in-line with comments from the health regulator's staff who expressed concerns over likely errors in administering the drug to be called Avridi. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)