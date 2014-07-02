July 2 Purecircle Ltd

* In 2H FY2014 sales are expected to be US$66 mln giving not less than US$101 mln for full year FY2014

* Group's FY2014 operating profit is expected to be US$17 mln (FY2013 US$1 mln),

* Group's EBITDA for FY2014 is expected to be US$20 mln (FY2013 US$9 mln)