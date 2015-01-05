Jan 5 PureCircle Ltd

* Sales in 1H FY15 are expected to be $43m, an increase of 24% against 1H FY14 ($34.8m)

* 1H FY15 gross margin, operating margin and EBITDA are expected to increase in line with increase in sales revenues.

* Group's 1H FY15 net result is expected to improve at least 50% compared to net result in 1H FY14