BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Pure Nickel Inc : * Provides update on the man property, Alaska * Says itochu corporation has withdrawn from the joint venture on the man
Alaska property * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: