BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Qtrly net earnings per equivalent Class A share outstanding $2,469
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share
Oct 6 Data storage company Pure Storage Inc has priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, in the middle of its indicated $16 to $18 per share range, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
At that price, the IPO would raise $425 million if the company sold the 25 million shares it had originally allocated. The source asked not to be identified disclosing the pricing ahead of an official announcement. Pure Storage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shares in Mountain View, California-based Pure Storage are expected to start trading on Wednesday and list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PSTG." (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York)
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share
SAO PAULO, May 5 BR Malls Participações, Brazil's largest mall operator, has hired banks to sell 1.7 billion reais ($536 million) worth of new shares in an offering as early as next week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.