By Lauren Hirsch
Oct 6 Data storage company Pure Storage Inc
priced its initial public offering in line with its
expectations on Tuesday, a key hurdle for the market after
several companies discounted and even downsized their IPOs amid
weak demand.
Pure Storage priced its IPO at $17 per share, the middle of
its indicated $16 to $18 per share range, according to people
familiar with the matter. It sold 25 million shares, raising
$425 million.
The company's listing comes a week after the IPO market
flubbed its first major test since U.S. stocks plummeted this
August. Performance Food Group Co, surgical center
operator Surgery Partners Inc and biotechnology
companies Edge Therapeutics Inc, Mirna Therapeutics Inc
and Novocure Ltd all priced their IPOs last
week at steep discounts to their indicated range.
Earlier on Tuesday, mobile phone service provider Digicel
Group Ltd, owned by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien,
announced its decision to withdraw its plans to go public,
citing "current conditions, particularly in emerging markets."
The Bermuda-based company was slated to have one of the
largest IPOs of the year, raising as much as $2 billion.
Two large high-profile companies eyeing a public listing
next week, payment processing company First Data Corp and
supermarket operator Albertsons Companies Inc, were
watching Pure Storage's pricing to get the latest gauge of the
market.
To be sure, Pure Storage's investors hoped they would have
done better by now. The company will be valued at around $2.7
billion in the IPO, yet it raised money last year from investors
that included T. Rowe Price, Tiger Global Management and Index
Ventures at a roughly $3 billion valuation.
Pure Storage is a memory storage company that offers flash
memory, rather than disk memory or a combination of flash and
disk. Proponents of flash storage argue that the memory system
is faster and less susceptible to mechanical failures.
Other all-flash storage companies include privately held
start-ups Kaminario and SolidFire.
Founded in 2009, Pure Storage has focused on growth over
profitability, and has not turned a profit since inception. Its
revenue has risen about 308 percent in the fiscal year ending
January 2015, growing from $43 million to $175 million.
Shares in Mountain View, California-based Pure Storage are
expected to start trading on Wednesday and list on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "PSTG."
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Barclays Plc and Allen & Company LLC are lead
underwriters of Pure Storage's IPO.
