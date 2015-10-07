BRIEF-Micron Solutions qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Shares of data storage company Pure Storage Inc fell as much as 2.6 percent to $16.55 in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $2.65 billion.
Pure Storage's shares opened at $16.74 and stayed just shy of its initial public offering price of $17.
The company raised $425 million from the sale of 25 million share in the IPO.
Pure Storage is a memory storage company that offers flash memory, rather than disk memory or a combination of flash and disk. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.