LONDON May 26 Boston-based PureTech Health
plans to raise $160 million in a London listing, filling its
coffers to fund product development and delivering a vote of
confidence in the British life sciences sector.
The move by the U.S. health technology firm follows a
similar decision by California-based drug discovery group
Verseon to raise $100 million in London earlier this month.
PureTech's high-profile board includes former Sanofi
chief executive Chris Viehbacher, Pearson's
one-time CEO Marjorie Scardino and John LaMattina, a past
research head at Pfizer.
The planned initial public offering (IPO) on the main market
of the London Stock Exchange is expected to happen in June, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The group specialises in building a portfolio of early-stage
science and technology in the healthcare sector, typically from
academia, and nurturing these ideas into commercially viable
businesses.
The focus is particularly on the convergence of new
technologies in the healthcare space. Many traditional tech
companies, such as Google and Apple, are now
investing in health, leading to new opportunities for merging
different approaches to treating patients.
"With the acceleration of scientific discovery and the
convergence of new and disruptive technologies being applied to
life sciences, we believe the healthcare industry is on the cusp
of a major transformation," said CEO Daphne Zohar.
PureTech currently has 12 operating companies which are
actively developing technologies.
The proceeds of the London fundraising will help PureTech
take its most advanced product candidates to the
revenue-generating stage.
PureTech, which seeks to maintain high ownership in its
operating companies and currently has a 76 percent average
shareholding in its businesses, has already raised $250 million
in past private fundraisings.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)