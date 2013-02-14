BRIEF-Avita Medical appoints Michael S Perry as CEO
* Avita Medical appoints Michael S Perry as CEO
LONDON Feb 14 PuriCore PLC : * has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a new hydrogel formulation of its Vashe technology
* Healthcare trust of america announces pricing of $500 million of 3.750% senior unsecured 10-year notes and $400 million of 2.950% senior unsecured 5-year notes