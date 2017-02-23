Feb 23 Shares in Purplebricks Group Plc
rose as much as 19 percent on Thursday after the British online
real estate agent said it would enter the U.S. market, having
built a leading position in a fragmented industry at home.
The company, backed by star fund manager Neil Woodford, said
late Wednesday it had raised about 50 million pounds ($63
million) in an oversubscribed placing of 22.7 million shares to
back its plans to expand into a number of U.S. states, which it
did not name.
The move into its third market after Britain and Australia
comes amid slowing sales of UK second homes since the country's
vote to leave the European Union last June and some tax changes,
which have led shop-based rivals Countrywide and Foxtons
to issue warnings.
However, Purplebricks has managed to grow its business over
that period, thanks to its low-fee model of local experts, who
provide valuations, and online systems that handle selling and
buying of properties.
The company is the largest online agency in a fragmented
British market and says it is now the third biggest in the
industry overall, although UBS pegs its UK market share at only
about 2 percent.
Purplebricks said on Thursday it believed it would be able
to replicate its UK success in the U.S. market, which is
similarly fragmented with more than 2 million licensed real
estate agents.
The company estimates the U.S. real estate market is worth
about $70 billion annually in total commission income and said
it expected the first stage of its roll out would begin in the
second half of 2017.
"The potential could be very substantial," said Russ Mould,
investment director at AJ Bell.
At 1615 GMT, Purplebricks' shares were up 16.8 percent at
264 pence, off an earlier high of 269.25 pence. The stock
floated in December at 100 pence.
($1 = 0.7994 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by
Mark Potter)