LONDON Nov 10 A senior Russian banker has
denied identifying the younger daughter of Russian President
Vladimir Putin as an official at Moscow State University.
Andrey Akimov, deputy chairman of Gazprombank, challenged a
Reuters report published today in which he was quoted as
identifying Katerina Tikhonova, a deputy vice-rector at the
university, as Putin's daughter. In its report, Reuters
confirmed the identity of Tikhonova through two other sources in
addition to Akimov. (reut.rs/1PmvR9C)
The news agency stood by its account of Akimov's remarks.
Tikhonova heads a project at the university called
Innopraktika, which assists young scientists. Gazprombank
supports the project.
Reuters quoted Akimov as saying about Tikhonova: "I knew it
was Putin's daughter. But of course we took the decision to
support MSU's (Moscow State University's) projects irrespective
of any family connections."
In a statement issued today in Moscow, Gazprombank said:
"Akimov was surprised and bewildered when he read the report
by Reuters news agency in which he is credited with the
statement that the head of 'Innopraktika', Ms Tikhonova, is
supposedly the daughter of the President of the Russian
Federation. It is not so." Gazprombank added: "Akimov made no
such statements."
Reuters stands by its reporting. A Reuters spokeswoman said:
"Mr. Akimov spoke to Reuters on the record. Our account of what
he said is wholly accurate, and Reuters stands by its story."
The Reuters story examined the role of Katerina Tikhonova
and the rise of a second generation of the elite around the
Russian president. It reported that Tikhonova has described
herself as the spouse of Kirill Shamalov, who has a stake in a
gas and petrochemical company worth about $2 billion and is the
son of an old friend of Putin.
(Additional reporting from the Moscow newsroom. Edited by
Michael Williams.)