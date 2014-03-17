JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Putprop Ltd : * Says interim dividend maintained at 18 cents per share * Says net profit before tax for six months ended December 31 of R22,2 million * Says the property market both locally and internationally is expected to remain subdued in the second half of the year. * Says gross property revenue up 13,5% to R19,9 million * Says trading conditions during the next reporting period are expected to continue to be challenging