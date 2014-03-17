BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Putprop Ltd : * Says interim dividend maintained at 18 cents per share * Says net profit before tax for six months ended December 31 of R22,2 million * Says the property market both locally and internationally is expected to remain subdued in the second half of the year. * Says gross property revenue up 13,5% to R19,9 million * Says trading conditions during the next reporting period are expected to continue to be challenging
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.