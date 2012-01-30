HONG KONG Jan 30 Chinese group Sany Heavy Industry is to pay 360 million euros ($473 million) for privately owned German concrete pump maker Putzmeister Holding, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Sany, controlled by China's richest man, Liang Wengen, is also assuming an undisclosed amount of Putzmeister debt, the source told Reuters.

The German company's 2011 sales were estimated to be about 560 million euros, said the source who was not authorised to talk to the media.

Changsha-based Sany will contribute 90 percent of the deal's value, with China private equity fund CITIC PE Advisors providing the rest.

Sany is China's largest construction machinery maker and market leader for concrete pumps in China, the largest and fastest-growing market for concrete pumps and other industrial equipment globally.

"With this merger Putzmeister and Sany will create a new and global market leader for concrete pumps," Liang Wengen said. "Putzmeister will remain as an independent brand with its own management within the Sany group," he said.

Aichtal, Germany will become Sany's new headquarters for concrete machinery outside China, Putzmeister had said on Friday.

Morgan Stanley advised Putzmeister on the deal.

($1 = 0.7615 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas; Editing by Dan Lalor)