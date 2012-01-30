HONG KONG Jan 30 Chinese group Sany Heavy
Industry is to pay 360 million euros ($473 million)
for privately owned German concrete pump maker Putzmeister
Holding, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
Sany, controlled by China's richest man, Liang Wengen, is
also assuming an undisclosed amount of Putzmeister debt, the
source told Reuters.
The German company's 2011 sales were estimated to be about
560 million euros, said the source who was not authorised to
talk to the media.
Changsha-based Sany will contribute 90 percent of the deal's
value, with China private equity fund CITIC PE Advisors
providing the rest.
Sany is China's largest construction machinery maker and
market leader for concrete pumps in China, the largest and
fastest-growing market for concrete pumps and other industrial
equipment globally.
"With this merger Putzmeister and Sany will create a new and
global market leader for concrete pumps," Liang Wengen said.
"Putzmeister will remain as an independent brand with its own
management within the Sany group," he said.
Aichtal, Germany will become Sany's new headquarters for
concrete machinery outside China, Putzmeister had said on
Friday.
Morgan Stanley advised Putzmeister on the deal.
($1 = 0.7615 euro)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas; Editing by Dan
Lalor)