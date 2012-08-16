Aug 16 Solar power components maker PV Crystalox Solar Plc swung to a first-half pretax loss on lower wafer shipments and forecast an operating loss in the second half.

Solar power equipment makers have seen profit margins evaporate over the last year as prices for the modules that turn sunlight into electricity have fallen sharply amid a global supply glut and declining government subsidies in Europe.

The company expects to ship 100 megawatts to 120 megawatts of wafers in the full year as it continues with the cash conservation measures.

Wafer shipments declined to 61 megawatts from 204 megawatts a year earlier. Spot pricing was down 70 percent during the twelve months to April and is continuing to fall, the company said.

The pretax loss was 11.9 million euros ($14.66 million) for January-June, compared with a pretax profit of 24.6 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue fell to 32.6 million euros from 129.6 million euros a year earlier.

PV Crystalox shares, which have fallen about 56 percent in the last year, were up less than a percent at 8.3 pence at 0710 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.