HONG KONG, November 21
developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the
week ending Nov. 18.
NOVEMBER 18
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC Asia Pacific and its Nine
Entertainment TV network met with lenders on Friday to ask for a
2-1/2 year extension on refinancing about A$2.6 billion ($2.6
billion) in senior debt, sources told Reuters.
SOUTH KOREA'S financial watchdog ordered U.S. buyout fund
Lone Star to sell down its stake in Korea Exchange Bank
to 10 percent or lower within six months, paving the
way for an end to the drawn-out sale that has tainted the
country's image as an investment destination.
NOVEMBER 17
PRIVATE EQUITY firms Advantage Partners, Bain Capital and
Japanese financial company Orix Corp have advanced to
the final round of bidding for MBK Partners planned sale of
software developer Yayoi, a deal worth about $800 million,
sources said.
KKR & CO LP -backed China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd
, said on Thursday that it will steadily add dairy
farms and reduce cow imports to lower costs.
AUSTRALIAN SERVICES firm Spotless Group Ltd on
Thursday rejected its second takeover offer since May, saying
the A$698 million ($709 million) bid from Pacific Equity
Partners was too low, a move that pushed the buyout firm to seek
talks with the board.
ACCEL PARTNERS said it has raised a $155 million fund to
focus on early-stage India companies, showing how blue-chip
venture companies can still raise money even as the overall
industry struggles.
NOVEMBER 16
INTERVIEW-THE co-heads of Morgan Stanley's
Asia-Pacific business said the bank was focused on "bread and
butter" equity products, while its clients eyed acquisition
opportunities in Europe and investment targets in Indonesia.
INTEL CAPITAL, Intel Corp's global investment and
M&A organisation, said in a statement it has launched a $100
million fund to invest in software tools and services companies
that develop applications and content for Intel's app store,
AppUpSM.
NOVEMBER 15
CHINESE COMPANIES listed in the United States would be
welcomed home, a senior Shanghai Stock Exchange official said,
chiding the main U.S auditor watchdog and other American
institutions for having politicised company accounting issues.
INTERNATIONAL FUND management company Neuberger Berman Group
said on Tuesday that it has raised about $720 million for a
global fund for investment in private equity funds.
INDOSAT PT, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone
provider, is in exclusive talks with PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure to sell telecom towers, in a deal
valued at about $500 million, two sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
CITIC CAPITAL Holdings Ltd, part-owned by China's sovereign
wealth fund, said on Tuesday that it is raising $600 million for
a fourth property fund, to invest in the retail sector in
second- and third-tier Chinese cities.
MACAU GAMING company Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
, 12 percent owned by European private equity firm
Permira, is maintaining a robust outlook for the world's largest
gambling destination, aiming for growth to beat an industry
consensus of 15-20 percent growth in 2012, a top executive said
on Tuesday.
THE OWNERS of Fashionandyou.com said the Indian e-commerce
brand has raised $40 million from investors led by Norwest
Venture Partners and Intel Capital to improve membership as well
as its supply and distribution chain.
CHINA PRIVATE equity fund Hony Capital said it has invested
$154.8 million in Rongzhong Capital Investment Group Co, which
provides financing for small and mid-sized companies through
guarantees, pawn financing, lease finance, private equity funds,
insurance and investment banking.
NOVEMBER 14
Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity arm is in talks
to buy a majority stake in Chinese packaging firm HCP Holdings
Inc, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a
deal that could value the company at about $500 million.
For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the
week, please see:
