HONG KONG, November 21 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 18.

NOVEMBER 18

PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC Asia Pacific and its Nine Entertainment TV network met with lenders on Friday to ask for a 2-1/2 year extension on refinancing about A$2.6 billion ($2.6 billion) in senior debt, sources told Reuters.

SOUTH KOREA'S financial watchdog ordered U.S. buyout fund Lone Star to sell down its stake in Korea Exchange Bank to 10 percent or lower within six months, paving the way for an end to the drawn-out sale that has tainted the country's image as an investment destination.

NOVEMBER 17

PRIVATE EQUITY firms Advantage Partners, Bain Capital and Japanese financial company Orix Corp have advanced to the final round of bidding for MBK Partners planned sale of software developer Yayoi, a deal worth about $800 million, sources said.

KKR & CO LP -backed China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd , said on Thursday that it will steadily add dairy farms and reduce cow imports to lower costs.

AUSTRALIAN SERVICES firm Spotless Group Ltd on Thursday rejected its second takeover offer since May, saying the A$698 million ($709 million) bid from Pacific Equity Partners was too low, a move that pushed the buyout firm to seek talks with the board.

ACCEL PARTNERS said it has raised a $155 million fund to focus on early-stage India companies, showing how blue-chip venture companies can still raise money even as the overall industry struggles.

NOVEMBER 16

INTERVIEW-THE co-heads of Morgan Stanley's Asia-Pacific business said the bank was focused on "bread and butter" equity products, while its clients eyed acquisition opportunities in Europe and investment targets in Indonesia.

INTEL CAPITAL, Intel Corp's global investment and M&A organisation, said in a statement it has launched a $100 million fund to invest in software tools and services companies that develop applications and content for Intel's app store, AppUpSM.

NOVEMBER 15

CHINESE COMPANIES listed in the United States would be welcomed home, a senior Shanghai Stock Exchange official said, chiding the main U.S auditor watchdog and other American institutions for having politicised company accounting issues.

INTERNATIONAL FUND management company Neuberger Berman Group said on Tuesday that it has raised about $720 million for a global fund for investment in private equity funds.

INDOSAT PT, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, is in exclusive talks with PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure to sell telecom towers, in a deal valued at about $500 million, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

CITIC CAPITAL Holdings Ltd, part-owned by China's sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday that it is raising $600 million for a fourth property fund, to invest in the retail sector in second- and third-tier Chinese cities.

MACAU GAMING company Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd , 12 percent owned by European private equity firm Permira, is maintaining a robust outlook for the world's largest gambling destination, aiming for growth to beat an industry consensus of 15-20 percent growth in 2012, a top executive said on Tuesday.

THE OWNERS of Fashionandyou.com said the Indian e-commerce brand has raised $40 million from investors led by Norwest Venture Partners and Intel Capital to improve membership as well as its supply and distribution chain.

CHINA PRIVATE equity fund Hony Capital said it has invested $154.8 million in Rongzhong Capital Investment Group Co, which provides financing for small and mid-sized companies through guarantees, pawn financing, lease finance, private equity funds, insurance and investment banking.

NOVEMBER 14

Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity arm is in talks to buy a majority stake in Chinese packaging firm HCP Holdings Inc, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a deal that could value the company at about $500 million.

