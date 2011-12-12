HONG KONG, December 12 News and
developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the
week ending December 9.
DECEMBER 9
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC has asked its creditors to
respond to a new plan on refinancing A$2.6 billion ($2.7
billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment by Christmas, a source
said.
WRAPUP 3-One of China's top life insurers and a leading
luxury auto dealer have priced $2.3 billion in IPOs at the low
end of expectations, a symptom of shaky confidence in markets
that could exacerbate sickly demand.
DECEMBER 8
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC has failed to reach a deal with
creditors to refinance A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in
Nine Entertainment, sources said, putting the future ownership
of the Australian media network in doubt with hedge funds
swooping to take control of Nine.
ALIBABA GROUP is seeking up to $4 billion in debt
financing, sources said, in a deal expected to help the Chinese
e-commerce giant buy back a 40 percent stake in the company
owned by Yahoo Inc.
ANALYSIS-PRIVATE equity firms, facing shrinking asset values
and tough financing conditions, are trimming staff in mature
markets, but are also looking to hire in growth areas so that
they deliver the returns investors seek.
DEALTALK-KKR, Warburg Pincus LLC, MBK Partners and
others have committed some $550 million as 'cornerstone'
investors to six Hong Kong initial public offerings in just two
weeks -- the first time traditional buyout firms have piled into
these types of deals.
BRIEF-oOh! Media Group Ltd said it had agreed to a
request from CHAMP Private Equity to extend exclusivity until
December 12, for CHAMP to complete conditions of its indicative
proposal.
DECEMBER 7
THE SHANGHAI municipal government unveiled a plan that will
create incentives for foreign private equity and venture capital
funds to invest in early-stage technology companies in the city.
DECEMBER 6
CHINA'S BANKING powerhouse, China Development Bank Corp
(CDB), signalled its global ambitions as it launched an overseas
investment platform and signed strategic agreements with global
private equity funds KKR, Permira and TPG Capital.
BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. sees China and Southeast Asia
as top destinations for Asia investments next year as it aims to
benefit from buoyant consumer markets there, the Asia-Pacific
head of the private equity firm said.
DECEMBER 5
WARBURG PINCUS said that managing directors Niten
Malhan and Vishal Mahadevia have been named co-heads of the
firm's business in India, while the founder of the firm's India
office, Dalip Pathak, will focus on broader initiatives,
including sourcing cross-border opportunities.
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm KKR said that it would invest $60
million as a cornerstone investor in the Hong Kong initial
public offering of China men's casual wear retailer China
Outfitters Holdings Ltd.
DECEMBER 4
THE CHAIRMAN of South Korea's Hana Financial Group
said he expected to complete the acquisition of
Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by the end of the year, a
deal that would boost its presence in the country's highly
competitive banking sector.