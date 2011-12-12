HONG KONG, December 12 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending December 9.

DECEMBER 9

PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC has asked its creditors to respond to a new plan on refinancing A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment by Christmas, a source said.

WRAPUP 3-One of China's top life insurers and a leading luxury auto dealer have priced $2.3 billion in IPOs at the low end of expectations, a symptom of shaky confidence in markets that could exacerbate sickly demand.

DECEMBER 8

PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC has failed to reach a deal with creditors to refinance A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment, sources said, putting the future ownership of the Australian media network in doubt with hedge funds swooping to take control of Nine.

ALIBABA GROUP is seeking up to $4 billion in debt financing, sources said, in a deal expected to help the Chinese e-commerce giant buy back a 40 percent stake in the company owned by Yahoo Inc.

ANALYSIS-PRIVATE equity firms, facing shrinking asset values and tough financing conditions, are trimming staff in mature markets, but are also looking to hire in growth areas so that they deliver the returns investors seek.

DEALTALK-KKR, Warburg Pincus LLC, MBK Partners and others have committed some $550 million as 'cornerstone' investors to six Hong Kong initial public offerings in just two weeks -- the first time traditional buyout firms have piled into these types of deals.

BRIEF-oOh! Media Group Ltd said it had agreed to a request from CHAMP Private Equity to extend exclusivity until December 12, for CHAMP to complete conditions of its indicative proposal.

DECEMBER 7

THE SHANGHAI municipal government unveiled a plan that will create incentives for foreign private equity and venture capital funds to invest in early-stage technology companies in the city.

DECEMBER 6

CHINA'S BANKING powerhouse, China Development Bank Corp (CDB), signalled its global ambitions as it launched an overseas investment platform and signed strategic agreements with global private equity funds KKR, Permira and TPG Capital.

BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. sees China and Southeast Asia as top destinations for Asia investments next year as it aims to benefit from buoyant consumer markets there, the Asia-Pacific head of the private equity firm said.

DECEMBER 5

WARBURG PINCUS said that managing directors Niten Malhan and Vishal Mahadevia have been named co-heads of the firm's business in India, while the founder of the firm's India office, Dalip Pathak, will focus on broader initiatives, including sourcing cross-border opportunities.

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm KKR said that it would invest $60 million as a cornerstone investor in the Hong Kong initial public offering of China men's casual wear retailer China Outfitters Holdings Ltd.

DECEMBER 4

THE CHAIRMAN of South Korea's Hana Financial Group said he expected to complete the acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by the end of the year, a deal that would boost its presence in the country's highly competitive banking sector.