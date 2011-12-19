HONG KONG Dec 19 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending December 16.

DECEMBER 16

Private equity fund TPG Capital LP has bought NZ$70 million ($53 million) of the debt of New Zealand media company MediaWorks from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

DECEMBER 15

LONDON BASED CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Malaysia's investment arm for the state of Johor have offered 5.24 billion ringgit ($1.65 billion) to buy fastfood chain operators KFC Holdings Malaysia Bhd and QSR Brands Bhd , in what could be the largest foreign private equity-linked deal in the country.

FOR THE second time in a week, CVC shelved plans to restructure $2.6 billion in debt at its Australian asset, Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd, a source told Reuters, as banks continue to flee the debt and hedge funds intent on control raise their stakes.

RICHARD CHANDLER Corp, the largest shareholder in Sino-Forest Corp, called on Thursday for a board shake-up, saying directors were taking too long to clear the China-focused forestry company of fraud allegations.

A HANDFUL of lenders are considering committing to the $4 billion loan for Alibaba Group that will help the Chinese e-commerce giant buy back part of the 40 percent stake that Yahoo Inc owns in the company, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported, citing sources.

TREASURY WINE Estates Ltd, the world's second-largest wine firm, is moving away from unprofitable, low-end wines in Britain and Europe to target consumers developing a taste for premium wines in China and other emerging markets such as India, Brazil and Russia.

DECEMBER 14

MIDDLE EAST and Chinese oil companies Saudi Aramco , China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and CNOOC Ltd are in talks to buy an up to 30 percent stake in North American oil and gas services company Frac Tech International in a deal worth about $2.2 billion, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ANALYSIS-VIETNAM'S once-frenzied property market has ground to a halt, leaving local developers limping and international investors salivating at the prospect of snapping up distressed deals.

PT Medco Energi Internasional PT, Indonesia's biggest listed oil company, said it will sell a majority stake in its power unit PT Medco Power to private equity firm Saratoga Capital.

AUSTRALIAN FUNDS manager Perpetual Ltd said on Wednesday that its well regarded stock picker John Sevior would not return to his role as head of equities and named Matt Williams as his replacement.

DECEMBER 13

CANADIAN INDUSTRIAL property manager Goodman Group and pension fund manager CPPIB announced plans to increase their equity investment in their logistics joint venture in China.

INDIA'S IND-BARATH Power Infra Ltd, a power infrastructure developer, is in talks to raise about $150 million from TPG Capital and Apollo Global Management LLC, two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

KOTAK REALTY Fund, a unit of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , said on Tuesday that it raised 5.23 billion rupees ($98.2 million) from domestic investors for a fund that will mainly invest in high-yield debt instruments of real estate developers.

AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm CHAMP has dropped out of the bidding for pet food manufacturer VIP Petfoods, leaving only one other buyout firm, Pacific Equity Partners, in the running, a source told Reuters.

CHAMP PRIVATE Equity, one of Australia's top buyout firms, confirmed that it would offer A$163 million ($166 million) for outdoor advertising firm Ooh Media Group Ltd after looking at the company's books, the target firm said.

DECEMBER 12

PRIVATE EQUITY firm TPG is in talks with failed Japanese consumer lender Takefuji about a possible injection of funds as the current investor in Takefuji has not made payments for its acquisition, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm First Atlantic Capital has put engineering company Prestolite Electric Inc up for sale, which could fetch about $400 million, four sources told Reuters.

HAITONG SECURITIES Co Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, has pulled its up to $1.7 billion Hong Kong stock offering due to poor market conditions, sources said on Monday, casting doubts on upcoming deals in the latest blow for new listings in Asia's once booming IPO centre.

KKR & Co LP has increased its stake in Chinese financial leasing company Far East Horizon Ltd to about 17.7 percent, according to documents on the Hong Kong exchange, at a cost of around HK$317 million to HK$323 million (around $41 million).