HONG KONG Dec 19 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
December 16.
DECEMBER 16
Private equity fund TPG Capital LP has bought NZ$70
million ($53 million) of the debt of New Zealand media company
MediaWorks from Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
DECEMBER 15
LONDON BASED CVC Capital Partners Ltd and
Malaysia's investment arm for the state of Johor have offered
5.24 billion ringgit ($1.65 billion) to buy fastfood chain
operators KFC Holdings Malaysia Bhd and QSR Brands Bhd
, in what could be the largest foreign private
equity-linked deal in the country.
FOR THE second time in a week, CVC shelved plans to
restructure $2.6 billion in debt at its Australian asset, Nine
Entertainment Co Pty Ltd, a source told Reuters, as
banks continue to flee the debt and hedge funds intent on
control raise their stakes.
RICHARD CHANDLER Corp, the largest shareholder in
Sino-Forest Corp, called on Thursday for a board
shake-up, saying directors were taking too long to clear the
China-focused forestry company of fraud allegations.
A HANDFUL of lenders are considering committing to the $4
billion loan for Alibaba Group that will help the
Chinese e-commerce giant buy back part of the 40 percent stake
that Yahoo Inc owns in the company, Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported, citing sources.
TREASURY WINE Estates Ltd, the world's
second-largest wine firm, is moving away from unprofitable,
low-end wines in Britain and Europe to target consumers
developing a taste for premium wines in China and other emerging
markets such as India, Brazil and Russia.
DECEMBER 14
MIDDLE EAST and Chinese oil companies Saudi Aramco
, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and CNOOC Ltd are in talks to buy an up to
30 percent stake in North American oil and gas services company
Frac Tech International in a deal worth about $2.2 billion, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
ANALYSIS-VIETNAM'S once-frenzied property market has ground
to a halt, leaving local developers limping and international
investors salivating at the prospect of snapping up distressed
deals.
PT Medco Energi Internasional PT, Indonesia's
biggest listed oil company, said it will sell a majority stake
in its power unit PT Medco Power to private equity firm Saratoga
Capital.
AUSTRALIAN FUNDS manager Perpetual Ltd said on
Wednesday that its well regarded stock picker John Sevior would
not return to his role as head of equities and named Matt
Williams as his replacement.
DECEMBER 13
CANADIAN INDUSTRIAL property manager Goodman Group and
pension fund manager CPPIB announced plans to increase their
equity investment in their logistics joint venture in China.
INDIA'S IND-BARATH Power Infra Ltd, a power infrastructure
developer, is in talks to raise about $150 million from TPG
Capital and Apollo Global Management LLC, two sources
with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
KOTAK REALTY Fund, a unit of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
, said on Tuesday that it raised 5.23 billion rupees
($98.2 million) from domestic investors for a fund that will
mainly invest in high-yield debt instruments of real estate
developers.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm CHAMP has dropped out of the
bidding for pet food manufacturer VIP Petfoods, leaving only one
other buyout firm, Pacific Equity Partners, in the running, a
source told Reuters.
CHAMP PRIVATE Equity, one of Australia's top buyout firms,
confirmed that it would offer A$163 million ($166 million) for
outdoor advertising firm Ooh Media Group Ltd after
looking at the company's books, the target firm said.
DECEMBER 12
PRIVATE EQUITY firm TPG is in talks with failed Japanese
consumer lender Takefuji about a possible injection of funds as
the current investor in Takefuji has not made payments for its
acquisition, two people with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm First Atlantic Capital has put
engineering company Prestolite Electric Inc up for
sale, which could fetch about $400 million, four sources told
Reuters.
HAITONG SECURITIES Co Ltd, China's No.2
brokerage by assets, has pulled its up to $1.7 billion Hong Kong
stock offering due to poor market conditions, sources said on
Monday, casting doubts on upcoming deals in the latest blow for
new listings in Asia's once booming IPO centre.
KKR & Co LP has increased its stake in Chinese
financial leasing company Far East Horizon Ltd to
about 17.7 percent, according to documents on the Hong Kong
exchange, at a cost of around HK$317 million to HK$323 million
(around $41 million).