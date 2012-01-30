HONG KONG Jan 30 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for Lunar New Year and the week ending January 27.

JANUARY 27

INDIAN CONSUMER products maker Jyothy Laboratories has raised 5.5 billion rupees ($110 million) through a 5-year loan from Axis Bank to refinance part of the debt it incurred to acquire a controlling stake in the Indian unit of Henkel AG, Managing Director Ullas Kamath said.

SOUTH KOREAN regulators endorsed Hana Financial Group Inc's 3.9 trillion won ($3.48 billion) acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank, paving the way for U.S. private equity firm Lone Star's sale of the local lender and closing the final chapter of a drawn out and acrimonious saga.

JANUARY 26

SHARES IN solar wafer maker Comtec Solar fell over 5 percent after the Shanghai-based company agreed to buy back convertible bonds issued to TPG Capital, in a sign that a glut in the industry is putting expansion plans on hold.

JANUARY 25

PT BANK Himpunan Saudara 1906, a small Indonesian lender, plans to expand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy by bringing in a strategic investor through a rights issue next year.

JANUARY 24

MOUNT KELLETT Capital Management has agreed to invest $225 million in Australia's Lynas Corp through a convertible bond, giving the rare earths miner a cheaper source of funding to finish building its flagship plant in Malaysia, which is awaiting a licence to open.

BC PARTNERS-owned health club operator Fitness First is set to meet lenders to discuss a potentially looming covenant breach as well as its debt maturities, Thomson Reuters LPC reported, citing sources close to the company.

JANUARY 23

INDIA'S RED Fort Capital has raised $500 million for its real estate private equity fund, aimed at tapping increasing demand for housing and commercial spaces in Asia's third largest economy, its top official said.

JANUARY 20

BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia acquired 15 percent of Magic Holdings, a unit of listed Huan Han Bio-Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd, for around HK$451 million ($58 million), Hua Han said in a statement.

TPG and Singapore sovereign fund GIC will invest around $115 million in China sportwear maker Li Ning Co Ltd through a convertible bond, giving much needed capital to a company whose stock fell more than 60 percent last year.

CARLYLE GROUP has sold 18 million shares in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd, taking its holding below 5 percent, CPIC said.

PT ANCORA Indonesia Resources, a resources-focused investment firm, aims to take advantage of the nation's coal boom by tripling its ammonium nitrate production, said the firm's chief executive.

ASIAN INVESTORS will account for over 20 percent of central London office property deals this year, attracted by the British capital's safe-haven allure, transparency and high returns, property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle said.

JANUARY 19

JAPAN'S UNISON Capital cut the size of one of the largest private equity funds in Japan by around a quarter to 107 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in October due to limited opportunities for new deals, two sources familiar with the matter said.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP said that it is actively pursuing further property investments in China, after a fund it controls turned a profit on the sale of its stake in a real-estate joint venture with Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd.

INDIA'S KINGFISHER Airlines is in talks with Hong Kong-based distressed debt firm SC Lowy Financial for a possible investment, a sign the cash-strapped carrier may be running out of more attractive traditional funding options.

JANUARY 18

OLYMPUS CAPITAL said it has invested 5 billion rupees (about $98.7 million) for a significant minority stake in Indian healthcare firm, DM Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

JANUARY 17

HEDGE FUNDS owning a large chunk of the $2.8 billion debt in Australia's Nine Entertainment, owned by buyout firm CVC , have prepared a proposal to convert their debt into equity in the TV network, a source told Reuters, in a plan that would wipe out most of CVC's equity.

NEW SILK Route Partners, an Asia-focused private equity fund, said it picked a significant minority stake in educational support services provider Varsity Education Management Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

ANALYSIS-OLYMPUS Corp should be the easiest of takeover targets: a profitable business with its share price in tatters, its management in utter disgrace and its balance sheet in need of fresh capital. But not in Japan.